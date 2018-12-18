Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stake by 326.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc acquired 38,700 shares as Activision Blizzard (ATVI)’s stock declined 35.52%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 50,556 shares with $4.21 million value, up from 11,856 last quarter. Activision Blizzard now has $35.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 10.06 million shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 5.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 3,000 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 6.12%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 50,000 shares with $17.67M value, down from 53,000 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $63.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $313.1. About 1.40 million shares traded or 7.70% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,069 shares to 210,052 valued at $78.12 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 9,292 shares and now owns 182,083 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Phocas Financial has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kwmg Ltd Llc accumulated 53 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 22,532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 138 shares. Hartford reported 89,015 shares. 18,888 were accumulated by Natl Asset Incorporated. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.18% or 801,382 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 94,185 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 19,730 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Washington Trust Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 535 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc owns 3,826 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Finance Counselors owns 36,519 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Wedbush. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, December 6 to “Overweight”. Bank of America downgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Friday, August 31 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 15 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 11.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.36 million activity. Shares for $1.36M were sold by ZACCONI RICCARDO.

Among 10 analysts covering Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Biogen had 12 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Canaccord Genuity. Bernstein downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 19 report. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, July 10. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 6 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, October 1. UBS maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 earnings per share, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36B for 11.63 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) stake by 50,000 shares to 460,000 valued at $13.23 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Endocyte Inc (NASDAQ:ECYT) stake by 175,000 shares and now owns 850,000 shares. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) was raised too.