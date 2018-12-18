First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q3 2018. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 20 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 15 reduced and sold their stakes in First Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 3.47 million shares, up from 3.46 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 13 Increased: 18 New Position: 2.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) stake by 8.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 6,887 shares as Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)’s stock declined 4.96%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 77,583 shares with $12.64M value, down from 84,470 last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc now has $10.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 830,286 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 44.54% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83

More notable recent The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Bancorp, Inc.: Looking Risky Heading Into Higher Rates – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: (CORRECTION) First Bancorp (FNLC) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend; 4.1% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (FNLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2015 – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2015. More interesting news about The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The First Bancorp Announces CFO Retirement Plan – Business Wire” published on December 21, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The First Bancorp Elects Mark Rosborough as Vice Chairman – Business Wire” with publication date: May 31, 2017.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 8,401 shares traded. The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) has declined 5.48% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.48% the S&P500. Some Historical FNLC News: 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 18/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.51; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 22/03/2018 – The First Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of 24 Cents per Share

Hamel Associates Inc. holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The First Bancorp, Inc. for 19,950 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc owns 32,065 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portland Global Advisors Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 14,125 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Provise Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 30,800 shares.

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First National Bank that provides a range of banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in coastal and eastern Maine. The company has market cap of $284.57 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as demand, checking, NOW, saving, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate, commercial construction, and other commercial loans; municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans comprising amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $21,272 activity.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 9,447 shares to 16,329 valued at $3.99M in 2018Q3. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 19,423 shares and now owns 55,944 shares. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Burlington Offers Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Burlington (NYSE:BURL) A Good Fit For Investors, Cowen Says After Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Burlington Stores higher on earnings beat and raised FY2018 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Earnings And Holidays May Not Help Retail – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Wedbush. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, November 28. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 31 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $178 target in Friday, August 31 report. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 31.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 27.19% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.17 per share. BURL’s profit will be $186.05 million for 14.58 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 121 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 63.40 million shares or 0.56% less from 63.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,494 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta invested in 0.07% or 1,945 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,132 shares. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 488,005 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.01% or 12,791 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co accumulated 32,175 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nomura Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 285,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt invested in 223,359 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd accumulated 3,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 88,000 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 190,284 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital LP has invested 2.41% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).