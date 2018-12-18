Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Internationalinc (HON) by 61.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 16,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,475 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74M, down from 27,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Internationalinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Amc Networks (AMCX) by 445.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 46,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,859 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77M, up from 10,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amc Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 386,901 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $613.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,740 shares to 29,400 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc Newcl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfrussell 1000 Value (IWD).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, OZK, FIT and SYF – GlobeNewswire” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Charlotte pegged as a hot spot for tech hiring in 2019 – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. Shares for $1.94M were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA. 3,963 shares were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT, worth $590,923. Another trade for 28,281 shares valued at $4.06 million was sold by Mikkilineni Krishna.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 17.93 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Consider AMC Networks (AMCX) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on February 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “AMC Networks Inc. Completes Acquisition of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Report: Amazon puts price pressure on video channel partners – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive.

