Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 482.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 18,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.39 million, up from 3,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 6.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Praxair Inc. (Px) (PX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 2,451 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.22 million, down from 22,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Praxair Inc. (Px) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.38 million shares traded or 1427.63% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 24/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – CO WILL BUILD PLANTS THAT WILL SUPPLY GASES TO MEET SAMSUNG’S SEMICONDUCTOR DEMANDS; 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE CEO SAYS TALKS ON SALE OF GIST IN ‘HOT PHASE’, BUT CAN STILL FALL APART; WILL NOT TAKE WRITEDOWNS ON GIST; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – LINDE AG LING.DE – LINDE INTERMEDIATE HOLDING AG WILL ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH LINDE AG REGARDING A MERGER AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Praxair Named Top 20 of Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List™ for 2018; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 04/05/2018 – Waiting Period for Proposed Business Combination between Praxair, Inc. and Linde AG Under the Competition Act (Canada) Expired, Satisfying a Closing Condition; 26/04/2018 – PRAXAIR FEELS ‘QUITE GOOD’ ABOUT ABILITY TO COMPLETE LINDE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – PRAXAIR 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – PRAXAIR INC PX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $142 FROM $141

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Red Hat Acquisition Could Do Wonders for IBM Stock – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “IBM Delivers 100+ SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Transformations – GuruFocus.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “After a Disastrous Run, IBM Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore – Investorplace.com” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Box’s Earnings Report: What You Need To Know – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. 8,500 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M. WADDELL FREDERICK H also bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 was bought by OWENS JAMES W. Swedish Joseph had bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 0.26% or 4,462 shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 19,535 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 33,762 shares. American State Bank invested in 3,424 shares. Zuckerman Inv Group Ltd accumulated 130,614 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Com owns 8,000 shares. Paragon Mngmt Lc holds 54,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westwood Group reported 0% stake. 15,004 are owned by Sun Life Fincl. Brown Advisory accumulated 282,927 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Company holds 1.6% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 157,619 shares. Wealthfront owns 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 18,734 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 157,088 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 16,670 shares in its portfolio.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital initiated International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, October 14. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $146 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, April 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $180 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $170.0 target in Sunday, November 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Standpoint Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 19 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 1.34M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 264,583 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.02% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Tctc Limited Liability Com owns 148,700 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 33,481 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). National Bank & Trust reported 11,523 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.17% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 73,378 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 24,303 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 62,900 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt owns 0% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 4,779 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 0.26% or 17,595 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 39,198 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Praxair had 59 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global Securities upgraded the stock to “Accumulate” rating in Wednesday, January 13 report. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 30 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank downgraded Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) rating on Monday, April 4. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $120 target. The company was upgraded on Saturday, January 7 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 2 to “Sector Weight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. As per Friday, June 2, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) rating on Monday, November 2. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $128.0 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 12. Barclays Capital maintained Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) rating on Friday, October 27. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $160 target.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) (NYSE:F) by 316,000 shares to 33.04M shares, valued at $305.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) (NYSE:DHI) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (C) (NYSE:C).