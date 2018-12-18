Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NKX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 25 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 19 cut down and sold equity positions in Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.75 million shares, up from 4.22 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 9.

More notable recent Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Standard Diversified Inc. Enters into Stock Purchase Agreement to Acquire Tri-State Consumer Insurance Co. – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Standard Diversified Commences Trading on the NYSE American Exchange under the Symbol â€œSDIâ€ – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Standard Diversified Inc. Reports Financial Results for Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 – Business Wire” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Standard Diversified Inc. Reports Financial Results for Its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 – Business Wire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Standard Diversified Subsidiary Turning Point Brands Acquires International Vapor Group, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Standard Diversified Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, other tobacco products, and outdoor advertising activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $205.25 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. It has a 30.97 P/E ratio. It provides makes and sells a range of products across the over-the-counter market, including moist snuff tobaccos, loose leaf chewing tobaccos, premium cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and tobaccos, cigars, liquid vapor products, tobacco vaporizers, tubes, and related products; processes, packages, and markets pipe tobaccos; contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products; and markets e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers, and other related products.

Gregory Baxter, Executive Chairman of Standard Diversified Inc, in an insider trade picked up 100 shares whose worth is estimated to be $1,313 at average stock price of $13.1. The insider buying transaction was executed on 18/12/2018 and was made public in the a Form 4 at the D.C. based-SEC’s website. Currently, Mr. Gregory, possess 28,776 shares, which accounts for 0.16% of Standard Diversified Inc’s market capitalization.

The stock decreased 7.33% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 19,833 shares traded or 65.15% up from the average. Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDI) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $603.09 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It has a 159.87 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States.

It closed at $12.63 lastly. It is up 16.09% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 75,000 shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 493,675 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.48% invested in the company for 169,672 shares. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Ltd has invested 0.33% in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 45,710 shares.