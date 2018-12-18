Water Island Capital Llc decreased Kapstone Paper & Packaging C (KS) stake by 36.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 893,745 shares as Kapstone Paper & Packaging C (KS)’s stock 0.00%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 1.54 million shares with $52.27M value, down from 2.44M last quarter. Kapstone Paper & Packaging C now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $34.95 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 22.02 million shares traded or 2060.47% up from the average. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KS News: 16/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING SAYS ON APRIL 13, CO, WESTROCK GOT REQUESTS FOR ADDITIONAL INFO FROM U.S. DOJ REGARDING PENDING DEAL – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING – “DEMAND FOR CONTAINERBOARD, CORRUGATED BOXES, AND KRAFT PAPER IS STRONG”; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 2% Position in KapStone Paper; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits KapStone Paper; 18/04/2018 – KapStone Paper Pack 1Q Net $32.7M; 15/05/2018 – Gardner Lewis Asset Management Buys 1% of KapStone Paper; 18/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP – CONTINUE TO WORK ON MERGER WITH WESTROCK; 18/04/2018 – KapStone Paper Pack 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits KapStone Paper; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in KapStone Paper

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 499.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 280,967 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock declined 25.31%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 337,205 shares with $39.76M value, up from 56,238 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $4.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $96.02. About 597,015 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has declined 43.05% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.05% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED)

Water Island Capital Llc increased Pinnacle Entmt Inc New stake by 618,050 shares to 1.59M valued at $53.66 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) stake by 1.43M shares and now owns 2.00 million shares. Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold OLED shares while 74 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.01 million shares or 5.52% more from 33.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 199,140 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 7,400 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 4,996 shares. Highland Cap Management LP owns 12,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% or 117 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Lc holds 9,246 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd invested in 399,593 shares. Cls Limited Liability Corp reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 23,940 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,411 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,426 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Parametric Associate Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 20,011 shares.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “February 2019 Options Now Available For Universal Display (OLED) – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Universal Display (OLED) Down 29.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VPG or OLED: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIG, SAGE, OLED – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.