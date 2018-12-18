Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.23, from 2.39 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 36 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 31 cut down and sold equity positions in Town Sports International Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 19.46 million shares, up from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Town Sports International Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 22 Increased: 21 New Position: 15.

Halsey Associates Inc decreased General Electric (GE) stake by 21.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc sold 36,520 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 136,296 shares with $1.54 million value, down from 172,816 last quarter. General Electric now has $63.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 124.53M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – 4 Charts That Show GE May Have Finally Hit Bottom — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iberiabank, Louisiana-based fund reported 20,780 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Ca has 12,176 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Narwhal Cap Management stated it has 197,781 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Management accumulated 85,200 shares. Mathes Inc reported 56,600 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Lc owns 27,631 shares. 2.01 million were accumulated by Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership. D E Shaw holds 32.10 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Stone Run Capital Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 218,507 shares. Bremer Trust Association reported 41,626 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Service Corporation has 151,919 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 194,709 were accumulated by Cullinan Inc. Bluestein R H And Com holds 14,520 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. On Tuesday, July 24 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.49 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 191,000 shares. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER also bought $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 60,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.14 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 5. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, July 12. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 2 by Wolfe Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, October 8. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CLUB’s profit will be $2.17M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -153.33% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 46,525 shares traded. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) has risen 11.67% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $169.09 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It has a 9.28 P/E ratio. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 5.29% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for 1.59 million shares. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc owns 8.50 million shares or 4.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.37% invested in the company for 359,391 shares. The California-based American Assets Investment Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 20,339 shares.