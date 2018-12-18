Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 27.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 162,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 761,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.27M, up from 599,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 923,800 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 27.76% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Rev $1.36B; 07/03/2018 – Amy lnlow, CMO of AlbertTM, Named One of Cynopsis’ 2018 Top Women in Digital; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees Ramp-Up in International Riders; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON REITERATES 2018 MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 72.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.75 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 741,236 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table)

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $585.95 million activity. Another trade for 3,406 shares valued at $234,064 was made by Zichal Heather on Friday, June 22. $1.30M worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares were sold by BRANDOLINI NUNO. Another trade for 9.00M shares valued at $584.37 million was made by ICAHN CARL C on Wednesday, June 27. On Wednesday, November 14 Markowitz Sean N bought $100,470 worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 1,700 shares. KILPATRICK DAVID B sold $1.03 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.54 per share. LNG’s profit will be $79.63M for 48.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.23% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cheniere Energy’s stock climbs to 3-year high after Morgan Stanley turns bullish – MarketWatch” on September 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston LNG co. Cheniere reveals median employee pay – Houston Business Journal” published on April 16, 2018, Forbes.com published: “Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Projects Lurks But Market Fistfight Is Inevitable – Forbes” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Texas connection helps Panama Canal break LNG tanker traffic record – San Antonio Business Journal” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy announces $6.4 billion credit deal for Corpus Christi project – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: April 20, 2018.

More recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “After Solid Quarter, Harley-Davidson And Its International Growth Are Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “No, Bikers Aren’t Really Boycotting Harley-Davidson – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Harley-Davidson’s Road Through India Looks More Difficult – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 25 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive.

