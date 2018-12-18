Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 94.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 56,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $159,000, down from 59,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 13.50M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2769.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,730 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $545,000, up from 130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 760,191 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,291 shares to 19,904 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57B for 9.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Page Arthur B has invested 2.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 23,151 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc has 1.34% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 182,576 shares. Next Financial reported 0.8% stake. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shelter Mutual Insur Co reported 158,250 shares. Amg Funds reported 11,571 shares. Ironwood Ltd has invested 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boys Arnold Incorporated reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 1.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi invested in 2.13% or 336,481 shares. Mcmillion Capital Inc has 1.39% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 156,194 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Lc reported 4.92 million shares. First Citizens Retail Bank Tru Company holds 181,025 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. Shares for $116,028 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Wednesday, July 25. The insider SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $247,155. McBride Kevin Thomas had sold 6,500 shares worth $295,945 on Tuesday, October 30.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 14. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Wednesday, October 19 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 5 by UBS. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 27. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 21. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Tigress Financial.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CCI, INTC, FORM – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for INTC – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can Old-School Chip Stocks Like INTC Be Better Than NVDA Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – VLUE, GM, INTC, BAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $6.30 million activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M also sold $111,321 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. Satterthwaite Tony sold $117,533 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, November 5. The insider ROSE MARYA M sold 14,579 shares worth $2.20M. $796,050 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Cook Jill E on Wednesday, October 3. Smith Mark Andrew also sold $76,788 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, October 9. 595 shares were sold by ChangDiaz Franklin R, worth $87,974 on Thursday, November 15.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, November 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $109 target. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 6 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10 with “Hold”. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 12.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cummins CEO hopes 90-day trade truce with China helps end â€˜tariffs and carpet bombingâ€™ – MarketWatch” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Lightest and Most Productive Class 8 Engine is Available in Freightliner® Chassis – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Establishes Stakes in DXC Technology, Charles Schwab – GuruFocus.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.