Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 11.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 25,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.52M, down from 28,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 20.74 million shares traded or 141.43% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 106.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 42,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.72 million, up from 39,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 548,524 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 7.14% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $32.25 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $945,171 were sold by Knight David on Wednesday, July 11. Swaroop Bhagwat sold $144,768 worth of stock or 1,386 shares. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Johnson Michael M sold $119,913. Shares for $623,235 were sold by Hahn Eric. Steele Gary had sold 50,000 shares worth $4.75 million on Wednesday, December 12.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bank Ny (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9,190 shares to 38,730 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 5,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,538 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Among 33 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 112 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 22. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 20. On Monday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PFPT in report on Friday, July 22 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, October 31, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 19. Dougherty & Company maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Friday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 25 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold PFPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 51.22 million shares or 9.60% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.08% or 226,898 shares. Glynn Ltd reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Co holds 47,723 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated reported 992,935 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 9,300 are held by Utah Retirement Systems. Victory Cap Management holds 0.09% or 405,316 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 83,231 shares. Lpl reported 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0% or 7,797 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 84 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited stated it has 142,177 shares. Natixis invested in 6,016 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 952 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hardman Johnston Advsrs Lc holds 1.08% or 181,944 shares. Moreover, Meritage Port Management has 0.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Johnson invested in 0.81% or 57,623 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,428 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Noesis Mangement has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com has 35,201 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Bragg Advsr invested in 63,628 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Lc has invested 0.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iron owns 4,724 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 3.23% or 68,856 shares in its portfolio.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $318.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA) by 50,337 shares to 928,269 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 6,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Comex Gold Trust (IAU).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 14 by S&P Research. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. Wells Fargo maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, April 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, August 4. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray reinitiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, October 5 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 15 report.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Sneed Michael E also sold $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, August 27. Gorsky Alex had sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M on Friday, November 16. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41 million. Another trade for 748 shares valued at $100,050 was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. Kapusta Ronald A had sold 3,643 shares worth $536,638 on Thursday, December 13. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.