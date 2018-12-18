Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 86.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 3,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,060 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $847,000, up from 4,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 892,838 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has declined 8.05% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DECLINES TO SAY IF 2018 SALES WILL GROW OR DECLINE; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 23/05/2018 – Group of Former Hasbro Employees Launch Ageless Innovation, LLC; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63/SHR

Piermont Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heartland Financial Usa Inc. (HTLF) by 16.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piermont Capital Management Llc bought 6,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.54M, up from 37,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piermont Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heartland Financial Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 57,395 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 3.53% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 23 analysts covering Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Hasbro Inc. had 94 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Tuesday, February 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt given on Thursday, January 26. Jefferies maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Monday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Monday, November 28 to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 16 by Sterne Agee CRT. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 15 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HAS shares while 146 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 105.26 million shares or 4.89% more from 100.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 4,328 shares. Fragasso Group invested in 0.45% or 19,415 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department accumulated 395 shares. Bartlett Communication Limited Com invested in 0% or 475 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 84,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 2.30M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,085 shares. 25,310 are owned by Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Services Automobile Association accumulated 0.02% or 69,729 shares. Hgk Asset holds 96,859 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 55,638 shares. Synovus Fin Corp holds 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 904 shares. Arrow Fincl owns 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 254 are held by Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $90.49 million activity. Tinga Wiebe also sold $2.09 million worth of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Thursday, July 26. Davis Stephen J also sold $2.36M worth of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) shares. Shares for $2.09M were sold by Frascotti John. Johnson Dolph had sold 22,842 shares worth $2.32 million on Friday, August 24. 1,525 shares valued at $152,500 were sold by Sibley Tarrant L. on Tuesday, August 21. Thomas Deborah sold 19,683 shares worth $1.98 million.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 12 insider sales for $3.04 million activity. Townsend Andrew E also sold $90,975 worth of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares. $284,059 worth of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares were sold by Saylor Kurt. 5,531 shares were sold by Schmitz Martin J, worth $331,860.

Piermont Capital Management Llc, which manages about $208.82 million and $249.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microstrategy Incorporated Cla (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3,700 shares to 12,540 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 34,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,920 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Virginia Corporation.

Among 8 analysts covering Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Heartland Financial USA had 26 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HTLF in report on Tuesday, January 26 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 30. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $59.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of HTLF in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 11 with “Overweight”. FBR Capital initiated it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, January 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, November 14. The stock of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, December 13. As per Wednesday, December 13, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of HTLF in report on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.73 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 10 investors sold HTLF shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 8.01% more from 17.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Homrich And Berg has 14,355 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 50,049 shares in its portfolio. 163,448 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Blackrock stated it has 2.07 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 20,979 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 23,078 shares or 0% of the stock. American Int holds 19,487 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 55,121 shares. Federated Pa has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company has 773,663 shares. 6,360 are held by Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).