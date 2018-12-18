Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 6.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc acquired 226 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 3,573 shares with $7.16M value, up from 3,347 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $751.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $16.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1537. About 5.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) had a decrease of 36.84% in short interest. FLGT’s SI was 31,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 36.84% from 49,400 shares previously. With 22,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s short sellers to cover FLGT’s short positions. The SI to Fulgent Genetics Inc’s float is 0.42%. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 2,524 shares traded. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has declined 9.32% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FLGT News: 22/04/2018 DJ Fulgent Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLGT); 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Zapolsky David. Shares for $4.01 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 5. Another trade for 1,375 shares valued at $2.31M was made by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. Shares for $3.21M were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Another trade for 435 shares valued at $824,513 was sold by Reynolds Shelley. 16,964 shares valued at $27.69M were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. On Wednesday, August 15 Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.90 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,054 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 5. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 21 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 29 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 249,448 are held by Fil. Glenview Bancorporation Dept has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fagan Assoc stated it has 487 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Lvw Limited Liability Co stated it has 719 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 126,477 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc owns 70 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co owns 3,071 shares. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7.14% or 20,716 shares. Signature Estate And Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 2,517 shares. The California-based Sfe Counsel has invested 1.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Asset has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Moore Cap Mgmt Lp has 3.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 78,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 4,715 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 5,191 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWS) stake by 7,091 shares to 82,633 valued at $7.46M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) stake by 4,219 shares and now owns 66,756 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was reduced too.