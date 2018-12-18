Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 31,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,961 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.05M, down from 281,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 65,655 shares traded or 11.88% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 14.18% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 39.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 34,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,840 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44 million, down from 86,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 6.87M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 2.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 3 investors sold SONA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 16.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fsi Grp Ltd Llc holds 1.57% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) or 134,012 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 104,516 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 30,108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability accumulated 16,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt owns 0.12% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 118,180 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 42,420 shares. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Us Comml Bank De invested in 693 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 76,548 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% stake. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA).

Since October 30, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $136,507 activity. DERRICO GEORGIA S bought $30,500 worth of stock. KABBASH CHARLES A bought $16,059 worth of stock or 1,020 shares. 300 shares were bought by SHEARIN JOE A, worth $4,571 on Tuesday, October 30. Clagett Robert Yates bought $4,544 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) on Friday, November 2. Shares for $50,008 were bought by Biagas John Fitzgerald.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.26 per share. SONA’s profit will be $7.22 million for 11.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer and Robyn Reid Controller – PR Newswire” on April 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia: Well-Placed For Growth, But Also Well-Valued For Its Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) Appoints Daniel H. Burch to Board – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bay Banks – Interesting Opportunity, But A Lot Of Work To Do – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc. Announce Closing of Merger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 23, 2017.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 141,853 shares to 150,053 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Comm Corp by 32,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 9 report. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 5 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 7. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of KO in report on Thursday, May 17 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, December 13. As per Monday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 4 by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $42.0 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Thursday, May 17 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Bear Market Is Indeed Here: Time to Switch to Safer Assets – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy and Hold Through the New Year – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Direxion Unveils Four Leveraged Consumer ETFs – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola signs plastic waste deal – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Monster Beverage Shares Rose 13% Last Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79B for 28.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 78,900 shares. Intact Inv Inc accumulated 176,500 shares. 657,720 were accumulated by Montag A Assoc. Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Papp L Roy And Assoc owns 17,268 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability owns 200 shares. Benin Management accumulated 7,212 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 100,042 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Beacon accumulated 137,118 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Invest Inc Ne accumulated 20,800 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Svcs has 0.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sun Life Financial Inc owns 37,625 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Communications owns 40,280 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Utd Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 7,825 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $887.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 226 shares to 3,573 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. DINKINS JAMES L had sold 9,200 shares worth $450,340. Shares for $761,040 were sold by MANN JENNIFER K on Monday, November 19. $2.63 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO. MURPHY JOHN sold $2.60M worth of stock. HAYS ED sold $4.43M worth of stock or 91,000 shares. LONG ROBERT EDWARD sold $729,768 worth of stock.