British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 27.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 19,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,621 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.68M, down from 69,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 1.56M shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 19.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 5,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,375 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.06 million, up from 27,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 1.15 million shares traded or 44.94% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 41.33% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 26.23% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.61 per share. RSG’s profit will be $249.92 million for 23.89 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.10% negative EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $9.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,109 shares to 32,587 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 38,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Among 16 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Republic Services had 48 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 17 by Bank of America. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 6. As per Wednesday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital initiated Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Thursday, October 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, November 2. Bank of America maintained Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Monday, February 5 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $17.04 million activity. SLAGER DONALD W also sold $16.48M worth of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares. Kirk Jennifer M had bought 1,500 shares worth $108,525.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $19.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 41,506 shares to 27,206 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc. (NYSE:M) by 239,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,683 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).