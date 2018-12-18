Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.13, from 2.61 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 40 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 27 sold and reduced their equity positions in Willdan Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 5.38 million shares, up from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Willdan Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 16 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOX) stake by 12.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 144,100 shares as Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 1.03M shares with $47.27 million value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. Twenty First Centy Fox Inc now has $90.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 3.33M shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Canopy Growth Corp stake by 335,600 shares to 344,200 valued at $21.60 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Apple Hospitality Reit Inc stake by 70,600 shares and now owns 404,600 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold FOX shares while 107 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 364.63 million shares or 9.90% less from 404.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Beese Fulmer Mngmt reported 25,184 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg reported 2,504 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 10,186 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 101,374 shares stake. State Street Corp has 0.06% invested in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) for 16.74M shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 600 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 22,908 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Freshford Cap Ltd holds 87,642 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0% or 1,558 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Llp reported 351,498 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited holds 786,995 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 58 shares. Td Asset Management reported 175,260 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 2,920 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy DIS Stock After China Approves Disney & Fox Deal? – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Walt Disney – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Extends MLB Deal to 2028 – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Disney, Fox sued in U.S. for $1 bln over Malaysia theme park – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. The company has market cap of $360.87 million. It operates through four divisions: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. It has a 25.38 P/E ratio. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.22 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $5.03M for 17.93 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 57,438 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) has risen 54.08% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/18/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Willdan Awarded New SoCalGas Schools Energy Efficiency Program – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Willdan to Assess the Feasibility of a Zero Net Energy, 100% Renewable Power Microgrid for Culver City, California – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Willdan: Major Acquisition Advances Surging Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Willdan’s (WLDN) CEO Thomas Brisbin on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.