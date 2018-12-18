FLEXPOINT SENSOR SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:FLXT) had a decrease of 4.04% in short interest. FLXT’s SI was 9,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.04% from 9,900 shares previously. With 52,000 avg volume, 0 days are for FLEXPOINT SENSOR SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:FLXT)’s short sellers to cover FLXT’s short positions. The stock increased 8.99% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.045. About 90,400 shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Movado Group Inc (MOV) stake by 243.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Movado Group Inc now has $752.00 million valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 180,088 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has risen 6.24% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company has market cap of $4.18 million. The companyÂ’s Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner. It currently has negative earnings. It provides various products for automotive industry applications, including horn switches, seat belt reminders, braking systems, and emergency vehicles.

Another recent and important Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Flexpoint Sensor Systems receives significant purchase order from Manus VR – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) stake by 84,100 shares to 712,700 valued at $13.57M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) stake by 11,700 shares and now owns 33,330 shares. Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) was reduced too.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $95,514 activity. Shares for $256,860 were bought by SADOVE STEPHEN I. The insider Isserman Richard D sold $161,346.

