Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 7.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 25,003 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 1.19%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 314,410 shares with $23.58 million value, down from 339,413 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $43.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 952,794 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Papa Johns Intl Inc (Put) (PZZA) stake by 53.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 40,000 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc (Put) (PZZA)’s stock declined 5.38%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 115,000 shares with $5.90M value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc (Put) now has $1.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 289,523 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 22.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CRM Earnings, AMD and PZZA – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Papa John’s International (PZZA) – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Papa John’s Plummets Following Report Trian Is No Longer Interested (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Papa John’s International – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/10/2018: PZZA,TVPT,NTRI,TVTY – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold PZZA shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 22.21 million shares or 11.54% less from 25.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0% or 8,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 14,316 shares. Bronson Point Ltd Llc invested 0.18% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 0.24% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 8,311 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Street Corp has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Thomson Horstmann And Bryant has 0.03% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 5,280 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 4,700 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0.01% or 619,472 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Int Grp stated it has 59,962 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 4,346 shares to 12,554 valued at $1.82 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) stake by 196,600 shares and now owns 188,400 shares. Cme Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International had 9 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Wednesday, August 1 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 11 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Monday, August 13 to “Buy”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 8. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) rating on Wednesday, August 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $38 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 23. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 12.

Among 10 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 13 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Tuesday, November 20 to “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, September 27. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ICE in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 12. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “ICE Boss tells NYSE President Cunningham: “Go Reinvent This Place” – Fortune” on December 07, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New York Stock Exchange to Honor President George H. W. Bush – Business Wire” published on December 01, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “ICE Clear Credit Receives Recognised Clearing House Status from the Monetary Authority of Singapore – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Services Selected as the New Benchmark Provider for BlackRock iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICE Endex Announces Results of European Gas Storage Auction for GasTerra – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 20.55% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ICE’s profit will be $501.23M for 21.57 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.53% EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 5,485 shares to 242,025 valued at $30.74M in 2018Q3. It also upped Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 4,700 shares. Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold ICE shares while 260 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 472.82 million shares or 0.70% less from 476.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.13% or 128,730 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0.09% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 790,957 shares. Lifeplan Grp reported 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 939,395 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 442,480 shares. Intact Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Fosun accumulated 3,615 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Commerce holds 0.05% or 38,502 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 2.66M shares. Parkside Bank & holds 0.02% or 594 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis invested in 0.03% or 78,212 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 18,902 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.25% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.59 million shares.