Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc (TA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 72,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,581 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39 million, down from 491,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.29M market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 157,656 shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has declined 3.64% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer lnspections; 23/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Announces Annual Meeting Results; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 16/04/2018 – TravelCenters May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to ‘Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in TravelCenters; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11020.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,669 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $603,000, up from 24 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 29.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98M was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, January 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, September 26. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy” on Monday, July 10. On Wednesday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Monday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 1 by Mizuho. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 19 report. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,275 shares. 8,534 are held by Thomas White Intl Limited. Independent Investors Incorporated holds 30.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 385,818 shares. Victory Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bailard has invested 2.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 188,582 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Co has 3.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 197,108 shares. At National Bank reported 33,836 shares. De Burlo Group holds 4.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 111,941 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menlo Advsr Ltd Company invested in 3.77% or 24,729 shares. 18,289 were reported by Mcrae Mngmt Inc. Patten Patten Tn has 7.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 320,271 shares. 39,680 are owned by First Heartland Consultants Inc. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 28,150 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $105.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 5,385 shares to 2,340 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Sm Cap Etf (SCHA) by 5,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,060 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 3 analysts covering TravelCenters of America (NYSE:TA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TravelCenters of America had 18 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, August 9 to “Hold”. On Thursday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Monday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of TA in report on Monday, March 5 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 11 to “Sell”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, March 2. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 10 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 30 by FBR Capital. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, December 8 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, December 11.

Analysts await TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by TravelCenters of America LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -850.00% negative EPS growth.