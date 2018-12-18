Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 27.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.14M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 1.05M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60

Creative Planning increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63618.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 318,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,592 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.82M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 6.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 3,518 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Investec Asset Limited stated it has 4.31M shares. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 10,047 are held by Glovista Invs Limited Liability Company. 93,576 were reported by Fdx Advsr. Commerce Bancshares reported 1.02% stake. Florida-based Harvey Management Incorporated has invested 1.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edmp invested 8.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Capital Advsr Incorporated Ok has 1.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 41,492 shares. Allsquare Wealth Llc holds 0.08% or 676 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Management invested in 2,550 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Fin Pa has 1.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sky Invest Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 2,685 shares in its portfolio.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. On Monday, December 3 HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,252 shares.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $26.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (MVV) by 14,997 shares to 5,730 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:OXY) by 61,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Among 42 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Midas Corporation reported 1.28% stake. Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 11 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 3,544 shares. Rmb Cap stated it has 3,510 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Com reported 2,831 shares stake. Scout Invs Incorporated holds 85,293 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp accumulated 0.09% or 99,345 shares. Ims Capital holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 461,299 shares. Smithbridge Asset Inc De holds 33,815 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.35% or 554,150 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 71,331 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 3,700 were accumulated by Weatherstone Capital Management.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 33,550 shares to 106,450 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 184,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,973 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).