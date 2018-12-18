Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 82.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 4,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,967 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36 million, up from 4,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 3.95 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 425% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 525,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.63 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 23.27 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “After a Disastrous Run, IBM Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore – Investorplace.com” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Don’t Buy High And Sell Low – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Walmart, IBM And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability Com owns 10,470 shares. 57,012 are held by Gyroscope Management Gru Limited Liability. Botty Lc holds 4,745 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,482 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust reported 5,614 shares. Busey Trust Company reported 14,451 shares. 62,312 are held by Qs Investors Lc. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc owns 20,302 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Horrell Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 4,708 shares. Strs Ohio reported 426,735 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,762 shares stake. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 6,737 shares. Hillsdale has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Golub Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 10,894 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, September 25. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 19. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 13 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by UBS. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 18.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. 8,500 shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M, worth $998,835. OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of stock. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67 million. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. Shares for $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $335.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,846 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Pr (XOP).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $581.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 6,309 shares to 6,767 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,039 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Landscape Ltd Llc stated it has 12,143 shares. Arbor Invest Ltd Com owns 12,339 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset has 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc owns 16,537 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsr Lc holds 0.36% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio. 147,689 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Advent Capital Mngmt De stated it has 145,165 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 8.17 million shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 12.35M were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Allstate has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 13,567 were accumulated by Amer Bancshares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 1.71 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Sell” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Wednesday, June 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, January 2 with “Sector Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, December 12 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital given on Friday, April 20. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37 target in Thursday, April 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Monday, October 24.