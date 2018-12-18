Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 103,195 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07 million, up from 86,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $109.45. About 6.65 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (FIS) by 18.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 3,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,385 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44 million, up from 18,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $101.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 8,466 shares to 31,828 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,295 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. Shares for $112,495 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Monday, October 1. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, October 3 Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 29,192 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2.44% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Aimz Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 2,017 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.35M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 905,993 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp owns 100,454 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wms Llc has 16,665 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,568 shares. Institute For Wealth Management stated it has 19,273 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited owns 338,690 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 271,517 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Company has invested 1.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.03% or 2,996 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt accumulated 1,885 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 14 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 12 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, August 18, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, May 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 11 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 21. Barclays Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, January 15. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $89 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, September 5. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 11. On Thursday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equalweight”.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $563.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,121 shares to 71,869 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 1,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (BND).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.02 million activity. HUGHES KEITH W sold 12,087 shares worth $1.29M. THOMPSON KATHLEEN T sold $1.02 million worth of stock or 9,506 shares. $1.91M worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was sold by HUNT DAVID K. JAMES STEPHAN A had sold 23,922 shares worth $2.61 million on Wednesday, September 19.

Among 24 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $129 highest and $70 lowest target. $107.67’s average target is 6.01% above currents $101.57 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 74 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by J.P. Morgan. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 28 report. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of FIS in report on Wednesday, February 8 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, October 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold FIS shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 279.20 million shares or 0.68% less from 281.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horizon accumulated 0.1% or 27,047 shares. Glenmede Na reported 223,850 shares. Donaldson Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 1.57 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 0.24% or 83,600 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.82% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 3.95 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 77,819 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 652,358 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.06% or 155,172 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial has 184,993 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hudock Gru owns 134 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 214 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 16,210 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 58 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

