Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 165.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 2,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $688,000, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.07. About 7.31 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 30.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 3,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,876 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79 million, up from 12,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $98.61. About 17.39 million shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Visa, Copart and Paypal Holdings – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Visa, HP and Sealed Air – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Payment stocks with `recession resistance’ may outperform in 2019: RBC – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa In 2019: Considerations And Calculations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. 2,252 shares were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H, worth $325,541 on Monday, December 3.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $948.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,207 shares to 32,828 shares, valued at $39.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,134 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan (JPM) Asset Management, 8minutenergy Renewables and Upper Bay Form JV with Over $200M in Committed Investment Capital to Support Solar Projects – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “JP Morgan Asset Management Launches Two New Active Fixed-Income ETFs: JAGG and JIGB – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan set sights on mid-sized business customers in Europe: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers, Costco, JPMorgan And XLU: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 14 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. $125,281 worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.

Holderness Investments Company, which manages about $115.47 million and $222.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 2,841 shares to 4,564 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

