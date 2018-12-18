Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 87.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 27,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,944 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $557,000, down from 31,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.22. About 2.08 million shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) (HMC) by 43.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 554,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.57 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 929,602 shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 19.64% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 18/04/2018 – DEFH: April 18, 2018 – DFEH Settles Disability Discrimination Claims Against Berkeley Honda Autocenter. – English; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Rating To Honda Finance’s 5th Auto Credit Abs; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONDA SIEL POWER PRODUCTS LTD HOND.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 139.2 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 119 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – HONDA SIEL POWER PRODUCTS LTD HOND.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 9 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Honda takes business jet to India; 27/04/2018 – HONDA ASSUMES AVERAGE DOLLAR RATE OF 105 YEN IN FY2018/19 VS 111 YEN IN 2017/18; 05/03/2018 Rugged Yet Refined Honda Ridgeline Arriving at Dealerships; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 29/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Exclusive: Jnaneswar Sen resigns from Honda Cars India: Major management changes underway; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Presses Honda about the Status of Recalled Vehicles Still on the Road with Defective Takata Airbags

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $7.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa (Adr) by 1.28M shares to 4.39M shares, valued at $42.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 42,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,900 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (Adr) (NYSE:SNY).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 37,531 shares to 87,170 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20 million for 17.38 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity. SANTI ERNEST SCOTT sold $14.50 million worth of stock or 108,885 shares.

