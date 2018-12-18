New England Professional Planning Group Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Professional Planning Group Inc sold 7,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 216,897 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.55M, down from 224,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 19.94 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.61% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.05M, down from 675,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 273,540 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 45.16% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $42 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 20 by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, October 26. On Friday, October 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 11. JP Morgan reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 7 report. Jefferies maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, January 31 report.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.54 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated has 1.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 214,331 shares. 73,888 were accumulated by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Raymond James & Assocs reported 10.89M shares. Rockland Trust holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 168,550 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.19% or 31,825 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc stated it has 1.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 305,201 shares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 60,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 14,016 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 8.74M shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Hills Retail Bank Tru Company invested in 0.56% or 46,939 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 79,630 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Bremer Trust Natl Association accumulated 61,262 shares or 0.68% of the stock. 616,065 are held by Palladium Ltd Liability Corp. Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 1.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Commences Phase 3 Program for 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (20vPnC) Candidate, PF-06482077 – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer among those seen hiking payouts next week – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Enters Strategic Research Collaboration & License Agreement with Kineta Immuno-Oncology to Develop New Cancer Immunotherapies – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Reaches a Global Agreement with AbbVie – Business Wire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. The insider OLSON LAURIE J sold 10,214 shares worth $418,774.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dickey Rural Networks Dramatically Simplifies Their Operations and Accelerates Their Path to Gigabit Services by Embracing AXOS – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix ConneXions 2018 Expands Program to Highlight the Power of Broadband for Utility and Municipal Operators – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Calix (CALX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix ConneXions 2018 to Feature Insights on Network Innovation from Industry Leaders Will Hahn, Gartner and Lee Hicks, Verizon – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Calix, Majesco, Era Group, Strattec Security, Safety, Income and Growth, and Herbalife LTD â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.96, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold CALX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 27.96 million shares or 2.05% less from 28.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Blackrock accumulated 3.34 million shares. 11,039 were accumulated by Counsel. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 855,283 shares. Prudential Financial Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,258 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Stone Ridge Asset invested in 0.02% or 43,130 shares. Morgan Stanley has 261,285 shares. Axa holds 0% or 11,700 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 13,545 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 40,035 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 3,700 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 145,400 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Calix Inc. had 19 analyst reports since September 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, January 8. Northland Capital maintained Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) on Monday, October 23 with “Hold” rating. Northland Capital initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, September 30 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CALX in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 8. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. On Wednesday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, February 15 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 9 by Cowen & Co.