Shayne & Co decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 35.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co sold 59,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 109,796 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76 million, down from 169,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 605,935 shares traded. USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has risen 17.80% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – IKnauf Says USG Board Rejected Offer Without Engaging in ‘Meaningful Discussions’; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC; 26/03/2018 – USG, backed by Warren Buffett, said the offer substantially undervalued the company; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 40C; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 26/03/2018 – Knauf re-engaged USG over $6.6bn takeover; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 19.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 389,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.64% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the books company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.43 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 317,135 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 4.41% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Writable Partner to Build Student Writing Capacity with Purposeful Practice Tools; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO

Among 7 analysts covering Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had 27 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 23. The stock of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 3 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7 target in Friday, August 3 report. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 10 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) rating on Friday, June 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $1300 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 4 with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Offers Revised FY18 Outlook to Reflect Completed Sale of Riverside Testing Portfolio – StreetInsider.com” on October 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Completes Riverside Divestiture – PR Newswire” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Conduent (CNDT) Q3 Earnings to Reflect Impact of Divestitures – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Houghton Mifflin: Riverside Divestiture And Reaffirmed Guidance Strengthen The Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $457.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10,300 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,800 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.48, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HMHC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 113.17 million shares or 1.85% less from 115.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 12,661 shares. 78,699 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 6,104 shares. 1.31M were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. 11,264 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Jennison Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). 15,421 were reported by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Schwab Charles Management invested in 0.01% or 1.38 million shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 16,872 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). American Int Grp Inc holds 0% or 68,662 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 185,862 shares.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $101,696 activity.

Among 24 analysts covering USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. USG Corporation had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 18 by Northcoast. Jefferies maintained USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) rating on Wednesday, January 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $39.0 target. The stock of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 27. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, June 15. On Monday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Macquarie Research downgraded USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) on Wednesday, March 29 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 28 by Jefferies. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 6 report. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Underweight” rating and $29 target in Friday, January 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, October 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold USG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.56 million shares or 5.63% less from 111.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Tru Co reported 13,403 shares. Alpine Associates holds 1.44 million shares. Westpac Banking invested in 33,099 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, Mcdonald Capital Incorporated Ca has 0.04% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Freestone Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 231,581 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 50 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 160,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 37,607 are owned by Qs Ltd. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.03% or 35,000 shares. 224,500 were accumulated by Sei Investments Communication. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 248 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 162,200 shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $14.35 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $642,785 was sold by COOK BRIAN J. Dannessa Dominic A sold 89,720 shares worth $3.86 million. Shares for $58,362 were sold by Macey Christopher D on Friday, July 27. 6,885 shares were sold by Salah Gregory D., worth $296,914. HILZINGER MATTHEW F also sold $1.48 million worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) on Friday, July 27. 8,550 USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) shares with value of $367,559 were sold by Reale John M.