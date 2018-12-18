Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 4253.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 187,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,543 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.09 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 1.35 million shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 78.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.18% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 299,065 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 364,747 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 30.79% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C

Among 6 analysts covering Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hudbay Minerals Inc had 17 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of HBM in report on Thursday, January 14 to “Underweight” rating. As per Thursday, September 29, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 11 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, May 16. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, March 27. The company was maintained on Monday, October 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 19.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $54.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L (NYSE:BPY) by 530,887 shares to 984,499 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (NYSE:ARE) by 2,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 84.62% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HBM’s profit will be $10.51 million for 28.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% negative EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 272,347 shares to 919,044 shares, valued at $67.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 77,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL).