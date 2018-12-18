West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 10.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 25 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.43 million, down from 235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $187.93. About 259,562 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2com (TM) by 2.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 803,230 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $99.88M, down from 824,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.4. About 99,370 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 1.99% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Toyota Industries 6201.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 14/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION-PROBE SHOWS TAKATA COLLUDED WITH MOTOR SAFETY PRODUCT SUPPLIERS ON TENDERS FOR HONDA CIVIC,HONDA CRV,BMW,TOYOTA YARIS VEHICLES; 13/04/2018 – Toyota Recognizes Visionary Women at 9th Annual Women in the World Summit; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 29/03/2018 – Automakers keep wary on eye on tariff impact, possible trade war; 05/04/2018 – Toyota and Porsche Take Home Brand-Level Honors in the Edmunds 2018 Best Retained Value Awards®; 23/03/2018 – TOYOTA, PANASONIC JV TO BUILD BATTERY PLANT IN SHIZUOKA: NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Motor: Hicks Also Will Continue in His Role as CEO of Toyota Connected; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO TOYOTA INDUSTRIES’ USD SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Toyota builds self-driving test track for ‘edge case’ scenarios

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $114.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 69,604 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $123.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 57,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in China Southn Airls Ltd Spon Adr Cl H (NYSE:ZNH).

Among 10 analysts covering Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Toyota Motor Corporation had 23 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of TM in report on Friday, February 26 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, December 15. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 19 by JP Morgan. Societe Generale downgraded Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) on Monday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 4 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, March 1. The stock of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, June 2 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 24. Jefferies downgraded Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) on Friday, October 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 19.

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 31.06% or $1.73 from last year’s $5.57 per share. TM’s profit will be $5.54 billion for 7.84 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.59 actual EPS reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $77.61M for 52.20 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $15.75 million activity. Another trade for 3,313 shares valued at $666,823 was made by Studer Jacqueline on Tuesday, November 6. On Tuesday, November 27 the insider HENDERSON REBECCA M sold $682,992. AYERS JONATHAN W sold 30,000 shares worth $7.37M. TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $2.76 million worth of stock.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $173.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 144 shares to 827 shares, valued at $41.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Floating Rate C (NYSE:PHD) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

