Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) stake by 2707.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stonehill Capital Management Llc acquired 199,024 shares as Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM)’s stock rose 10.26%. The Stonehill Capital Management Llc holds 206,374 shares with $6.41M value, up from 7,350 last quarter. Pampa Energia Sa Adr now has $2.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 90,930 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 46.83% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 72.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 261,907 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 9.10%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 101,767 shares with $6.49 million value, down from 363,674 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $39.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 4.40 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES

Among 3 analysts covering Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pampa Energia had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, September 14 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of PAM in report on Wednesday, November 21 to “Outperform” rating.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $449,842 activity. 7,000 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $449,842 were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

