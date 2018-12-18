Indexiq Advisors Trimmed Its American Intl Group (AIG) Holding; Cutera (CUTR) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 32.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 38,998 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock declined 28.85%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 81,961 shares with $4.36M value, down from 120,959 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $33.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 5.70M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Cutera Inc (CUTR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.82, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 60 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 71 sold and reduced stock positions in Cutera Inc. The funds in our database reported: 13.15 million shares, down from 13.33 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Cutera Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 41 Increased: 41 New Position: 19.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.57 per share. AIG’s profit will be $743.01 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.06% EPS growth.

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 62,014 shares to 122,654 valued at $3.70 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 2,518 shares and now owns 6,263 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American International Gr had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 10 by Argus Research. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 12. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, November 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, December 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 29,327 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Scotia stated it has 198,626 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. New York-based Canandaigua Commercial Bank Trust has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc invested in 8,610 shares or 0.03% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.09% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 57,659 were reported by Bb&T Lc. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Liability Com holds 3.84% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 20.10M shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 9,048 shares. Moreover, Patten Group Inc has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Calamos Ltd Liability invested 0.61% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% or 67 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. for 378,339 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 135,778 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 119,213 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Management Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 584,699 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $32,016 activity.

Analysts await Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 89.29% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CUTR’s profit will be $417,113 for 130.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Cutera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

