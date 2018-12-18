Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 132.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 75,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,658 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.43 million, up from 56,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.17. About 262,224 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 18.99% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 380.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.67 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.37 million, up from 764,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 5.89M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Rev $2.81B; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS, FINAL DIVIDEND APRIL 12-13; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 13,661 shares to 26,853 shares, valued at $20.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 41,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184 shares, and cut its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold WEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 39.84 million shares or 3.73% less from 41.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 480,924 shares. Crestwood Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 43,203 shares. Ancora Ltd Company has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 446,851 shares. City holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 32 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc owns 82,939 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 77,627 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Com owns 5,134 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Eulav Asset reported 88,300 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Regions Fin Corporation invested in 0% or 26 shares. Hartford Management accumulated 0.01% or 1,843 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 2,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Company reported 1,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 7 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. WEX had 75 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WEX in report on Wednesday, January 17 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 22 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rating on Friday, July 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 14. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, September 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Sunday, August 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 9 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “WEX Inc. (WEX) PT Lowered to $195 at Mizuho Securities; Remains Bullish – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “WEX and Chevron Ink Agreement for Improved Card Services – Zacks.com” published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barclays Initiates Coverage Of Payments Sector, Names PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) As Top Pick – Benzinga” published on November 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) rating on Tuesday, September 1. Susquehanna has “Neutral” rating and $19 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, April 13 with “Hold”. The company was initiated on Friday, October 16 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 16. The company was initiated on Friday, September 9 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 12 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, August 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1500 target in Wednesday, May 31 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 16 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Monday, September 28.

More recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Best Buy Co., News Corporation, Semtech, Achaogen, Infosys, and Galapagos NV Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Emerging Market Stocks to Buy on This Dip – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.