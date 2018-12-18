North American Construction Group LTD.HAR (NYSE:NOA) had an increase of 35% in short interest. NOA’s SI was 75,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 35% from 56,000 shares previously. With 265,000 avg volume, 0 days are for North American Construction Group LTD.HAR (NYSE:NOA)’s short sellers to cover NOA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 131,637 shares traded. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) has risen 104.24% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NOA News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms North American Energy Partners ‘B’ Rating; 09/03/2018 DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 16/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY PARTNERS ‘B’ RATING; 11/04/2018 – North American Energy Partners Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Change of Name; 11/04/2018 – North American Energy Partners Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Change of

According to a public form that has been filled with the Washington-based SEC on 18-12-2018, Henry Deible, director of Emclaire Financial Corp and a well informed man, invested in 2,004 shares of the firm for a total of $62,286 U.S. Dollars at an average stock price per share of $31.1. Right now, Henry Deible owns 74,621 shares which are equivalent to roughly 2.77% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s market cap.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial services and products to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $83.67 million. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection.

