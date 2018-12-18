Sentiment for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.27, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 19 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 21 sold and trimmed positions in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 21.17 million shares, down from 21.59 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 10.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 821,472 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items

The President – CFO of Yum Brands Inc and company’s insider David Gibbs made a sale of 6,446 shares of the company based on the average $91.2 of a share. These shares have a market value of exactly $588,004 USD. The probability of this stocks unloading remaining ignored is nil because it’s new, with the President – CFO now holding 39,266 shares —- that is 0.01% of the company’s total market capitalization.

Among 7 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Yum Brands has $102 highest and $87 lowest target. $94.60’s average target is 4.73% above currents $90.33 stock price. Yum Brands had 8 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 19 report. BTIG Research upgraded the shares of YUM in report on Wednesday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Thursday, October 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold YUM! Brands, Inc. shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 609,686 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt reported 3,311 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 8,120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd owns 345,200 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 3.13 million shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,010 shares. North Star Asset Management has 0.25% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 34,255 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Horrell Cap Management Inc invested in 750 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 1,624 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.02% stake.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $28.21 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 18.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $6.62 million activity. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Eaton Roger G. sold $4.06M. $67,050 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Catlett Scott. The insider Gibbs David W sold 6,391 shares worth $563,814. $660,600 worth of stock was sold by Russell David Eric on Tuesday, September 25. Skeans Tracy L had sold 1,681 shares worth $148,611 on Thursday, November 1.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.96 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.96 per share. YUM’s profit will be $299.81M for 23.52 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Aegis Financial Corp holds 7.73% of its portfolio in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. for 2.84 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 330,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.22% invested in the company for 1.19 million shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 574,233 shares.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 76,804 shares traded. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) has declined 31.00% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSK News: 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – CBA PROVIDES FOR 5 PCT ANNUAL INCREASES IN CO’S SHARE OF HEALTH INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN 2019 THROUGH 2023; 26/04/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS- IF TAR HOLDINGS ATTEMPTED TO NOMINATE ITS CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, SUCH CANDIDATES WOULD BE DISREGARDED; 08/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS HOLDER TAR MAY REQUEST POISON PILL WAIVER; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications 1Q Rev $56M; 16/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 14/03/2018 – Rural Businesses Benefitting from Alaska Communications’ Expanded Broadband Offerings; 24/04/2018 – KAREN SINGER SAYS HAS CONTINUED TO ENGAGE WITH ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS REGARDING SETTLEMENT OF POTENTIAL PROXY CONTEST AT 2018 MEETING, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 16/03/2018 – Alaska Communications 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 – Alaska Communications 4Q Rev $54.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSK)

Analysts await Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 116.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ALSK’s profit will be $531,852 for 37.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communication services and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer clients in the state of Alaska. The company has market cap of $79.25 million. The Company’s services include voice and broadband services; and IT managed services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business customers. It has a 18.17 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business clients comprise small and medium businesses; larger enterprises; government customers.