Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 4,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,231 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.26M, down from 66,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $117.8. About 3.40M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1990.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 9,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 10,452 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $870,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $92.72. About 5.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,292 shares. Wharton Business Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 5,050 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 9,889 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mairs & Power Inc reported 340,019 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Company reported 0.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,656 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 80,060 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 27,444 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 284,635 shares. Sterneck Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 19,510 shares. Hays Advisory Lc invested in 0.16% or 2,997 shares. Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Invest Counsel Lc invested 1.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreno Evelyn V reported 69,193 shares stake. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co Ltd holds 1.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,500 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. Moeller Jon R sold $233,719 worth of stock or 2,873 shares. Majoras Deborah P had sold 71,372 shares worth $6.52 million. 5,006 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $418,112 were sold by Bishop Steven D. $161,486 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, August 13. $99,828 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Friday, November 16. 700 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $65,310 were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, March 21. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was downgraded by TheStreet. UBS upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, July 14. UBS has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, October 22. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, December 21 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 30. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 27. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, April 17. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $8500 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 20.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Renovations improve employee experience at P&G HQ (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 29, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G receives patent for insect trap design – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 21, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G manager hired as CEO of manufacturing firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 557,665 shares to 89,400 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (SHYG) by 51,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,700 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (Call) (NYSE:HES).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Friday, March 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Berenberg. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 19. As per Wednesday, October 21, the company rating was maintained by S&P Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $167.0 target in Wednesday, August 30 report. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Friday, October 9. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy” on Friday, July 14.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. $1.67 million worth of stock was sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. $998,835 worth of stock was bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 was made by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “IBM, Goldcorp seek gold with Watson-based mining product – New York Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bitcoin review: IBM joins Columbia University, crypto prices tumble – New York Business Journal” published on November 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Walmart, IBM And More – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 6.06 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.