Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 2.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 10,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 525,212 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.08M, up from 514,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 5.04M shares traded or 27.31% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 12/03/2018 – Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 18.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 10,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,818 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.25M, up from 58,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 20.09M shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, August 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 7 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 7. Robert W. Baird maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Friday, August 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 7 by Susquehanna. As per Monday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, January 8. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $76.0 target.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Banking Roundup: BofA debuts first advanced center… Wells Fargo sued over home loan – New York Business Journal” on November 28, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SAIC appoints new board chair – Washington Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Valley Bank announces new Central Florida market president and another branch – Orlando Business Journal” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JLL on the hunt for bigger space in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The Insider: Atlanta C-Suites converge for annual meeting (Photos) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 28,996 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 0.04% or 8,692 shares. 83 are held by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability. British Columbia Management has invested 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 4,528 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton holds 15,660 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 960 shares stake. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 9,768 shares. Arcadia Management Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Jennison Lc reported 828,986 shares. 3,520 were accumulated by Becker. Marshwinds Advisory Co holds 0.13% or 4,303 shares in its portfolio. Amer Research And Management Communications accumulated 5,491 shares. 1,900 are held by Denali Advisors Ltd Llc.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $182,835 activity.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 145,035 shares to 5,380 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) by 40,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,944 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $291.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) by 8,090 shares to 61,812 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,304 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 1.56% or 114,669 shares. Monarch Management accumulated 0.4% or 18,271 shares. Advisor Prns Limited reported 16,882 shares. 172,400 are owned by Connors Investor Svcs Inc. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd owns 67,722 shares. Polar Asset Management Partners holds 616,100 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Forward Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 40,213 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 0.28% or 33,203 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com has 105,337 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 166,804 are owned by Flippin Bruce And Porter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 1.41M shares. Loudon Mgmt Llc accumulated 18,000 shares or 0.88% of the stock. 62,931 were reported by Paragon Capital Management Lc. Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 88,910 were accumulated by Asset Management.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, October 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $70.0 target. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 5. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 30 by UBS. As per Wednesday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Friday, April 13 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, September 9 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, October 21 report.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by MARKS MICHAEL E, worth $482,480 on Thursday, September 6.