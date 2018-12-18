Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 17.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,620 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 31,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 2.32M shares traded or 15.02% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 3,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 89,658 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.39 million, down from 93,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 23.55 million shares traded or 174.12% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance

Among 29 analysts covering Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Cerner Corporation had 129 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Thursday, October 6 with “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Friday, October 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $75 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Sunday, April 1 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CERN in report on Thursday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by Topeka Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Monday, June 5. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $7700 target. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CERN in report on Monday, April 23 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, November 2. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) – Recapping The Top Ratings Changes Of Q4 – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Report: Trumpâ€™s â€˜Mar-a-Lago crowdâ€™ got a first crack at Cerner-VA EHR deal – Kansas City Business Journal” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.2% in Session – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner’s (CERN) Millennium Picked by Mid-Valley Hospital – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Corp.: Time To Rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, St Johns Management Co has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Smith Moore owns 8,013 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 130,855 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Company holds 0.07% or 10,451 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.16% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Advisor Partners reported 0.03% stake. Lincoln Cap owns 4,660 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.05% or 73,700 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,850 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 72,647 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Armstrong Henry H holds 0.1% or 10,250 shares. Jump Trading Lc has 3,498 shares. Investment Serv Of America Inc reported 216,823 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28,174 shares to 528,144 shares, valued at $43.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 21,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 9.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CERN’s profit will be $191.11 million for 22.89 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.75% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $78.60 million activity. The insider BURKE ZANE M sold $24.41 million. $4.37M worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) was sold by WILSON JULIE M on Thursday, August 16.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 6. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 20 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 21 by BTIG Research. Atlantic Securities downgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, July 21 to “Sell” rating. Societe Generale initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 6 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy”. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 20 report.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.72 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Johnson & Johnson, Costco, and Apple Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management Presents at Citi’s 2018 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 30 days IV call at 32 +15%, puts 32 +15%, +20 strikes +500 contracts as shares sell off 11% – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson files U.S. marketing application for expanded use of Xarelto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91M worth of stock. The insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731. Shares for $5.77 million were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Kapusta Ronald A sold 8,441 shares worth $1.23 million. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, December 3. The insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910.