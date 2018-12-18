Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,889 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.35M, down from 163,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 1.27M shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement; 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Rev $865.7M; 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 3.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 7,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 231,609 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.89M, down from 238,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 3.59 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 7. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 19 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, July 8. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $133.0 target in Monday, September 18 report. Susquehanna maintained it with “Positive” rating and $135 target in Friday, September 28 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $118 target. On Thursday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 10.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. Another trade for 12,024 shares valued at $1.29M was made by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. 5,500 shares were sold by Narasimhan Laxman, worth $587,364 on Thursday, October 4. Spanos Mike had sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 197,463 are owned by Park Corporation Oh. 51,775 are owned by Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri. Van Strum Towne Incorporated accumulated 43,017 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 1.19% or 380,831 shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 3.71% or 2.10 million shares. Ycg Ltd holds 3.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 172,418 shares. Lipe And Dalton invested in 0.22% or 2,845 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.82% or 58,070 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 15,800 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 2,031 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt reported 11,070 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities reported 350 shares stake. Westwood Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 1.72% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bush Odonnell invested in 38,137 shares. Philadelphia invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.79 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Equifax Inc had 76 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 8. On Wednesday, January 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. Stephens downgraded the stock to “Equal Weight” rating in Monday, May 1 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $122.0 target in Wednesday, March 7 report. On Friday, February 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, January 20 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 13 report. On Tuesday, August 4 the stock rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.