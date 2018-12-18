Sib Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 30.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sib Llc bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,038 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76 million, up from 201,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sib Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 1.37 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has risen 15.83% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 87.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $118.31 million, down from 8.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $92.07. About 2.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video)

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.71 million activity. Hayne Azeez had sold 7,777 shares worth $359,917. LAWSON JOEL S III also sold $456,640 worth of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Monday, July 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold URBN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.81 million shares or 0.85% less from 81.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,984 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability. 132,416 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. First Republic Investment accumulated 5,514 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 6,350 were accumulated by United Fin Advisers. Gideon Advsrs Inc holds 14,085 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership reported 852,320 shares. D E Shaw holds 233,806 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.41% or 6,579 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.01% or 28,188 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 145,411 shares. Aperio Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 37,475 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 344,150 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has 13,972 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 9,004 shares.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Urban Outfitters Falls Nearly 17% in 3 Months: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Thestreet.com published: “Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters Trail E-Commerce on Cyber Monday – TheStreet Tech” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why CalAmp, Aramark, and Urban Outfitters Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Urban Outfitters Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Urban Outfitters Inc. had 157 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 15 report. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Tuesday, November 17 to “Market Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21.0 target in Monday, September 18 report. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 7 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 18 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Thursday, September 10. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 28. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.30 million for 29.51 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Family Firm reported 2,468 shares stake. Df Dent & Communication Inc holds 32,419 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny, New York-based fund reported 3,135 shares. Burney accumulated 1.15% or 168,132 shares. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 69,188 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 104,197 are held by Mufg Americas Corporation. Moreover, Hays Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10,700 shares. Lincoln holds 3,541 shares. Pershing Square Capital Lp holds 8.44 million shares or 18.6% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 37,987 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 6,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Lc holds 0.06% or 13,927 shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $330.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 50,800 shares to 140,780 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Under Renovation: Please Excuse Lowe’s Appearance – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman: Price Is Lower Despite Less Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “All the Stores Loweâ€™s Will Close in the Coming Weeks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 11, 2018.