Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1432.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 843,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 902,410 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.30M, up from 58,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 46,818 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500.

Rfg Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 275.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rfg Advisory Group Llc bought 9,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,568 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, up from 3,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rfg Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $120.06. About 2.75M shares traded or 66.47% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract

Among 2 analysts covering IRSA Inversiones (NYSE:IRS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. IRSA Inversiones had 5 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 23. As per Tuesday, August 11, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 8 to “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 7 by Zacks. The stock of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 22 analysts covering Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene Corporation had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy”. Leerink Swann maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13000 target in Monday, June 18 report. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. Bernstein initiated the shares of CNC in report on Thursday, June 16 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 27. UBS upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Monday, July 27 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Tuesday, December 13 to “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating.

Rfg Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $103.68M and $381.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 21,881 shares to 4,220 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 78,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,174 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $7.45 million activity. On Monday, September 10 the insider GEPHARDT Richard A sold $291,100. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.94M was sold by DITMORE ROBERT K. On Friday, September 28 the insider Williamson Keith H sold $290,000. 3,800 shares were sold by BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D, worth $553,090 on Tuesday, July 17. BURKHALTER BRANDY sold $395,700 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Thursday, July 26.