Among 5 analysts covering Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ashland Global Holdings had 6 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ASH in report on Friday, August 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 2. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 8 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) rating on Tuesday, October 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $96 target. See Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 197 investors sold Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 920,745 shares or 99.35% less from 142.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bruce owns 910,000 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.03% or 10,745 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bausch Health borrows $1.5B under new loan facility – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bausch Health to acquire Synergy Pharma assets for $200M – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Bausch Health Companies (BHC) PT Raised to $38 at Mizuho Securities Ahead of 4Q Report – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Management Presents at Evercore ISI HealthconX Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bausch Health Companies Acquires 2 Possible Blockbuster Drugs For $200 Million From Synergy Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.98 per share. BHC’s profit will be $307.79 million for 5.93 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Bausch Health Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.48% negative EPS growth.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, makes, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company has market cap of $7.30 billion. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and markets products that treat gastrointestinal and hepatologic conditions comprising hepatic encephalopathy, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, opioid-induced constipation, ulcerative colitis, and others.

The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 6.42M shares traded or 33.53% up from the average. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has risen 29.61% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.39 million activity. ACKERMANN CHRISTINA also sold $498,302 worth of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) on Monday, October 15. On Friday, September 14 PAPA JOSEPH C bought $669,600 worth of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) or 30,000 shares. DE SCHUTTER RICHARD U had bought 125,000 shares worth $3.00M on Thursday, September 13. On Friday, September 14 the insider Herendeen Paul bought $226,100.

Thomas Appio, the Pres&Co-Head Bausch&Lomb/Int’l of Bausch Health Companies Inc, invested in 25,440 shares of the company, with a total value $584,018 U.S Dollars, which is based on a market stock price of $23.0 per share. Thomas Appio now has rights to 154,362 shares of the Company.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.44 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 39.44 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

More notable recent Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ashland announces continued board refreshment NYSE:ASH – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ashland promotes Whitaker to vice president and treasurer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Ashland Global, Intellia Therapeutics, Thor Industries, Zogenix, BWX Technologies, and Heidrick & Struggles International â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Nov 19, 2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on September 30, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy provides update on progress to close coal ash basins – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.03. About 933,828 shares traded or 47.02% up from the average. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has risen 6.68% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Expects to Use Proceeds From Possible Sale of the Assets Primarily for Debt Reduction, Shr Repurchases; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND BOARD OKS NEW $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/03/2018 Ashland Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oz Buys New 2.5% Position in Ashland Global; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Its Composites Segment; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND SAYS ON TRACK TO DIVEST ASSETS THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.50; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND TO ISSUE OFFERING MATERIALS FOR DIVESTITURES THIS MONTH; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.06, EST. 87C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 45,035 shares or 51.27% less from 92,420 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Todd Asset Management reported 2,606 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 106 shares. Novare Capital Management Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 13,990 shares. The Illinois-based Bruce And Comm Inc has invested 0.41% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 133 shares. Fruth Management owns 3,200 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.