Among 10 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. United Parcel Service had 16 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 4. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 1 report. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Thursday, October 25. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $118 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, October 25. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. See United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) latest ratings:

04/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $92 New Target: $87 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $119 New Target: $118 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $128 New Target: $124 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $150 New Target: $140 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $134 New Target: $125 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $137 New Target: $136 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $92 New Target: $93 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $128 New Target: $128 Upgrade

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) stake by 20.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 199,040 shares as Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL)’s stock declined 26.52%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.17M shares with $17.96 million value, up from 967,417 last quarter. Midsouth Bancorp Inc now has $182.72 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 11,558 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 14.32% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Fb Finl Corp stake by 33,411 shares to 314,935 valued at $12.34 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 25,100 shares and now owns 374,900 shares. Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Midsouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Midsouth Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 1. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold MSL shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 10.61 million shares or 4.07% more from 10.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Raymond James Svcs Advsr has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 14,000 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 12,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Naples Global Ltd Co accumulated 19,925 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 5,995 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon owns 53,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.25% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 235,000 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 162,637 shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Ltd Company has invested 1.36% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Hotchkis & Wiley holds 0% or 88,370 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 30,589 shares stake.

The stock increased 1.07% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 1.69 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. $304,858 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Barber James J. on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 4,312 shares valued at $523,218 was made by Willis George on Wednesday, August 22.

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $84.11 billion. It operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 15.67 P/E ratio. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.