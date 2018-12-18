Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 7.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 348,715 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.23 million, up from 323,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 185,360 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 6.25% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 98.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $316,000, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 8.70 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 8,532 shares to 273,073 shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 62,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can JD.com Rebound From Its Multiyear Lows? – Nasdaq” on November 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Millennial Esports Announces $1.6 Million First Tranche Closing of Convertible Debenture Financing and New Directors – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JD.com: Buy The Long-Term Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com (JD) CEO Richard Liu on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JD.com had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, August 11. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein on Tuesday, May 9 to “Market Perform”. The rating was initiated by Bernstein with “Underperform” on Wednesday, January 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, May 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 22 by Nomura. TH Capital initiated the shares of JD in report on Thursday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 20. HSBC initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 10 report. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 20.

Among 2 analysts covering TFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TFS Financial Corp had 6 analyst reports since June 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) on Wednesday, June 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, October 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 19 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Friday, July 7. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of TFSL in report on Friday, July 28 with “Hold” rating.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $542.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 10 investors sold TFSL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.11% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 12,947 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Llc has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 225,902 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0.05% or 32,641 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 214,597 shares. Fmr reported 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 478,273 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Inc has 20,298 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 246,106 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 28,534 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 8,026 shares. 650,516 are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 98,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). The New York-based Maltese Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $39,681 activity.