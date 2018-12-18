Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) stake by 15.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 31,600 shares as Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO)’s stock declined 13.12%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 241,458 shares with $3.95M value, up from 209,858 last quarter. Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New now has $3.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 1.56M shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 13.18% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 28.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 548,210 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 1.39M shares with $66.76M value, down from 1.94M last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $6.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 509,216 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has declined 20.30% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Univar Inc stake by 43,965 shares to 372,427 valued at $11.42 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 151,252 shares and now owns 145,962 shares. Cno Finl Group Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.50, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold SHO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 229.82 million shares or 2.50% less from 235.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 2.23M shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 332,044 shares. 16,894 were reported by Panagora Asset. Nordea Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd holds 150 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.22% or 15,687 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 17,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 286,476 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.09% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.03% or 14.01M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 560,682 shares stake. Eaton Vance has 56,318 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated reported 2.87M shares. Kempen Nv holds 0.41% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 312,700 shares.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 26.58% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CCK’s profit will be $135.18 million for 11.31 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $100,833 activity. Funk Andrea J. bought $24,962 worth of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) on Thursday, October 25. Shares for $100,630 were bought by URKIEL WILLIAM S. Shares for $24,759 were sold by Beaver David A. on Monday, November 19.

Among 6 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Crown Holdings had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, November 9 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, July 23. The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse upgraded Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) rating on Monday, November 12. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, September 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, October 22.