Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 39.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 1,200 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 1,850 shares with $692,000 value, down from 3,050 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $118.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.71% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $272.55. About 7.39M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…

Jana Partners Llc decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 33.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jana Partners Llc sold 410,343 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock rose 3.92%. The Jana Partners Llc holds 810,314 shares with $57.16M value, down from 1.22M last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $21.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 921,544 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) stake by 12,000 shares to 15,200 valued at $494,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 51,575 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 283.91 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gyroscope Mgmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 2,650 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc, Texas-based fund reported 2,225 shares. 273,789 were accumulated by Aviva Public Lc. Natixis holds 0.66% or 306,264 shares. Tiemann Advisors owns 555 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ctc Limited holds 0.01% or 19,827 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ent Financial Serv invested in 594 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Agf Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ajo LP invested in 11,913 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,000 were reported by Ally Inc. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 2.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parkside Savings Bank & Tru has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Timessquare Cap, New York-based fund reported 18,975 shares.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 34 sales for $193.79 million activity. WELLS DAVID B sold $364,220 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, September 17. HASTINGS REED sold $33.13 million worth of stock. BARTON RICHARD N also sold $241,343 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. 472 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $189,272 were sold by KILGORE LESLIE J. On Tuesday, June 19 the insider Peters Gregory K sold $2.42M. SARANDOS THEODORE A sold 111,391 shares worth $40.10M. Shares for $4.20M were sold by Bennett Kelly.

Among 25 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Netflix had 36 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Friday, August 24 to “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, October 12. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 12 by UBS. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 4 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 15.

Jana Partners Llc increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) stake by 200,000 shares to 275,000 valued at $10.52 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) stake by 1.42M shares and now owns 1.67M shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 39,281 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Karp Cap Mgmt holds 23,609 shares. Calamos Advsrs holds 0.28% or 715,029 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability holds 2,563 shares. New England Research Mngmt Inc holds 0.54% or 11,825 shares. Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mackay Shields Ltd Com accumulated 51,632 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 469,157 shares. Lourd Capital holds 4,007 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Garde Inc has 13,277 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd reported 991,800 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 2,951 shares. 18,700 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.85 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider McMullen Michael R. sold $1.35 million. 5,482 shares were sold by FIELDS HEIDI, worth $371,296 on Tuesday, September 11. CLARK PAUL N also sold $197,294 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares. The insider Grau Dominique sold 8,902 shares worth $658,748. Gonsalves Rodney also sold $106,590 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares.