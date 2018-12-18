Jbf Capital Boosted Tesla Cmn (TSLA) Stake; Shorts at Exterran (EXTN) Raised By 88.67%

Jbf Capital Inc increased Tesla Inc. Cmn (TSLA) stake by 1747.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jbf Capital Inc acquired 17,404 shares as Tesla Inc. Cmn (TSLA)’s stock rose 27.90%. The Jbf Capital Inc holds 18,400 shares with $4.87 million value, up from 996 last quarter. Tesla Inc. Cmn now has $59.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $344.98. About 4.23 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders are due to vote on Wednesday, and the company needs majority approval for the proposal to go through; 27/03/2018 – “We have been deeply saddened by this accident, and we have offered our full cooperation to the authorities as we work to establish the facts of the incident,” Tesla tells CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Looked Like the Future. Now Some Ask if It Has One; 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who who downgraded its credit rating; 30/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever voluntarily over faulty Model S steering. via @verge; 15/05/2018 – At least 10 senior-level employees have left Tesla since November; 29/03/2018 – Tesla returned to German subsidies list, ending row; 22/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s new $2.6 billion compensation plan approved by Tesla shareholders. Via @verge:; 14/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Musk Says Company Is ‘Flattening Management Structure’ in Reorganization; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT ON TESLA FOR FOUR YEARS – CNBC

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) had an increase of 88.67% in short interest. EXTN’s SI was 366,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 88.67% from 194,100 shares previously. With 245,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s short sellers to cover EXTN’s short positions. The SI to Exterran Corporation’s float is 1.25%. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 59,909 shares traded. Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has declined 30.61% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.61% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTN News: 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN BUYS SOME EXTERRAN ASSETS IN NORTH AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Exterran Corporation Sells Production Equipment Assets; 21/05/2018 – Exterran Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Castle Harlan Acquires through an Affiliate Exterran Corporation’s Oil and Gas Production Equipment Assets in North America Cre; 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP – SALE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO EXTERRAN; 17/04/2018 – Exterran: Sale Reflects Strategy to Become a Systems and Process Co; 23/04/2018 – CALASH SUPPORTS CASTLE HARLAN’S ACQUISITION OF EXTERRAN CORPORATION’S OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ASSETS IN NORTH AMERICA CREATING “TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT”; 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP EXTN.N – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS NORTH AMERICAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT (PEQ) ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT WILL BECOME EXTERRAN’S PREFERRED SUPPLIER OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT THROUGHOUT U.S. AND CANADA; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Exterran’s Cfr To Ba3, Notes To B1

Among 12 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tesla had 18 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, August 20 with “Underweight”. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Underperformer” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 2 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Underperform” rating by Needham on Thursday, July 19. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $465 target in Thursday, December 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, August 28. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, September 4.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, AVGO, BABY – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tesla Stock Fell on Monday – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Model 3’s Path To Segment Domination – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla: Quick Look At The 2019 Convertible Settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nelson Roberts Advisors Lc invested in 80 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 159,026 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.07% stake. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Horseman Capital Ltd holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 21,300 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 170 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 229,134 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). New York-based International Gru has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 120 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 568 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 102,074 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. 29,844 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $10.00 million on Monday, October 29. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Ahuja Deepak on Wednesday, November 14. Musk Kimbal sold 1,875 shares worth $671,736. Guillen Jerome M also sold $338,260 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, November 1. Straubel Jeffrey B also sold $5.23 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, November 7. 3,000 shares were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON, worth $1.02 million.

More notable recent Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Energizer, Wildhorse Resource Development, LS Starrett, Associated Capital Group, Federal Realty Investment Trust, and Exterran â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Insiders Roundup: Walmart, Eli Lilly – GuruFocus.com” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exterran Corporation’s Bulls Are In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exterran Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Exterran Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:EXTN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various services and products for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $717.46 million. The firm offers contract activities services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It has a 40.83 P/E ratio. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions.