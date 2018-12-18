Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 6,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 93,932 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.98 million, up from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 20.74 million shares traded or 141.43% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 88.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 1,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,738 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $659,000, up from 1,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $185.14. About 3.35 million shares traded or 68.32% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, April 6 by Societe Generale. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 26. Citigroup initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, September 25 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 24 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 20 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 16. Leerink Swann maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $170.0 target in Tuesday, January 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 12 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 64,651 shares. Ami Investment invested 1.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 7.93M shares. Piedmont Investment invested in 1.04% or 178,836 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 178,581 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 2.17% or 93,009 shares in its portfolio. Qv Investors owns 1,520 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moon Mgmt Limited has 5,237 shares. Freestone Cap Lc invested in 0.02% or 23,572 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 1.88% or 62,419 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 11,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Vantage Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited reported 2,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.8% stake. Cincinnati Corporation stated it has 200,000 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731. Kapusta Ronald A sold 7,899 shares worth $1.08 million. $5.77M worth of stock was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. $38.60M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Gorsky Alex. MULCAHY ANNE M also bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Sneed Michael E had sold 29,000 shares worth $3.91M.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $216.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,802 shares to 8,307 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,706 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. 1,000 FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares with value of $225,156 were bought by Griffith Susan Patricia.

