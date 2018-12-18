Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 29.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 23,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,859 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.31M, up from 80,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 436,973 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 62.15% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c

Cue Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 49.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc bought 4,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45M, up from 8,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.05. About 11.12M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 26/03/2018 – BI UK: JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Cramer’s lightning round: Citigroup and JP Morgan are my only bank stock picks – CNBC” on November 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: General Motors, JPMorgan Chase and Advanced Micro Devices – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. $125,281 worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Patten And Patten Tn holds 1.47% or 131,201 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.72% or 4.29M shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 2.86% or 389,645 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,386 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 73,876 shares. Meridian, a Arkansas-based fund reported 13,868 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru invested in 0.02% or 2,468 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 107,039 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 7.28M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 58,212 shares. The California-based Laurel Grove Cap Ltd Liability has invested 2.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schroder Inv Gp reported 1.06% stake. Hl Services stated it has 4.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Union Fincl Bank Corp holds 60,547 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, January 12 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, October 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, October 7. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, October 9. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $110.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 26 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank on Wednesday, January 17. Nomura maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 6 by Citigroup.

Cue Financial Group Inc, which manages about $333.03 million and $166.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 5,080 shares to 28,260 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,591 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 428,171 shares to 490,451 shares, valued at $80.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,686 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 30 sales for $28.75 million activity. $942,047 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was sold by Ritter Gordon on Thursday, December 6. $101,971 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares were sold by Faddis Jonathan. $1.01M worth of stock was sold by Wallach Matthew J on Thursday, August 16. Shares for $395,048 were sold by Zuppas Eleni Nitsa on Wednesday, September 12. MATEO ALAN also sold $90,321 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Saturday, October 13. Cabral Timothy S had sold 50,000 shares worth $4.47 million.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva Continues To Soar To New Highs – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva Systems reports Q2 beats, upside guides – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva Systems reports Q1 beats, upside guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best of the Best Stocks for 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Veeva Systems had 74 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 31 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 23 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Tuesday, January 30 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Friday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, October 30 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Neutral”. As per Monday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 5 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold VEEV shares while 116 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 104.55 million shares or 0.67% more from 103.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 37,186 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 18,821 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 16,566 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Verition Fund Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 9,184 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 2,700 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 27,335 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd has 79,458 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Sei Invs owns 329,612 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). M&T Comml Bank Corporation accumulated 24,272 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Davis & Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 550 shares. Transamerica Fincl Inc, Florida-based fund reported 640 shares. Brown Management Ltd Liability holds 5.38% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 5.44M shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Lp reported 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).