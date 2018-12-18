Js Capital Management Llc increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 5.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Js Capital Management Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock declined 5.85%. The Js Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $6.73M value, up from 95,000 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $4.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 695,952 shares traded or 35.36% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 5.44% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION

Flexsteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS) had an increase of 35.46% in short interest. FLXS’s SI was 63,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 35.46% from 47,100 shares previously. With 24,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Flexsteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS)’s short sellers to cover FLXS’s short positions. The SI to Flexsteel Industries Inc’s float is 0.87%. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 43,411 shares traded or 40.43% up from the average. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) has declined 52.67% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS); 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c

Among 4 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. InterXion Holding had 5 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.

