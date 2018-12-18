Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) had an increase of 0.84% in short interest. EVBG’s SI was 2.50 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.84% from 2.48M shares previously. With 524,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s short sellers to cover EVBG’s short positions. The SI to Everbridge Inc’s float is 9.54%. The stock increased 6.12% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 242,073 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 100.11% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBG News: 16/03/2018 – Everbridge’s Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA Successful; 03/04/2018 – Everbridge Completes Voluntary Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA; 12/03/2018 – Everbridge Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Eight Times Average; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC EVBG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.59, REV VIEW $136.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Everbridge Appoints Tracy Reinhold as Chief Security Officer; 17/04/2018 – Everbridge Honored as a Winner in the 2018 Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards®; 07/05/2018 – Everbridge revenue surges 34 pct; 03/05/2018 – Everbridge Expands Reach and Partnership Ecosystem of IT Alerting™: New Generation IT Response Automation Platform; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $138.7 MLN TO $139.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Everbridge Presenting at Conference May 9

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $982.81 million. The Company’s portfolio of subscription solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. It has a 40.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools.

National Research Corp’s insider, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/9/09, sold 1,359 shares of stock in the public firm. The reported average cost per share was $40.0, for full deal sum of $54,360 USD. A Form 4 freely available for public review here unveiled this sale activity. It was unveiled on 18/12/2018 and filled with D.C. based-SEC. At the moment, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/9/09 owns a total of 5.36 million shares or 21.67% of the Company’s total market cap.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.79, from 2.65 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold National Research Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.08 million shares or 10.24% more from 7.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC). Comerica National Bank reported 0.02% in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 177,897 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 34,795 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 9,469 shares. State Street reported 195,519 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 33,293 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company holds 44,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC). Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 15,175 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC). Fmr Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) or 18,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 36,662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $12.16 million activity. 5,441 shares were sold by K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/9/09, worth $207,002. Karas Kevin R had sold 4,800 shares worth $189,738 on Tuesday, September 18.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 5,358 shares traded. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has risen 16.60% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NRC News: 01/05/2018 – National Research Corp 1Q EPS 17c; 05/05/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRC); 01/05/2018 National Research Corp 1Q Rev $31M

