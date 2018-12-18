Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, July 12 to “Neutral”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $149 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. See Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) latest ratings:

22/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $137 New Target: $148 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $149 New Target: $152 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $144 New Target: $149 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $143 New Target: $153 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

27/06/2018 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Market Perform New Target: $129 Initiates Coverage On

Kbc Group Nv increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 148.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 428,329 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 21.82%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 716,904 shares with $15.20 million value, up from 288,575 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $17.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 6.93M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Johnson & Johnson shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited reported 2.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 1,506 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brookmont Cap has invested 1.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burns J W Incorporated New York, a New York-based fund reported 57,804 shares. Alpine Woods Lc has invested 2.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Ca holds 0.13% or 2,333 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 49,946 shares. Smith Salley Associates has 0.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc has 78,744 shares. Department Mb Bancorp N A holds 98,938 shares. Twin Focus Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Company has 0.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22,478 shares. 21,906 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Co. Clark Capital Group holds 386,167 shares.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $349.76 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 229.19 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. 264,465 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $1.08 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, September 7. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, December 3. The insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731. Duato Joaquin also sold $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, November 7. 748 shares valued at $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14.

The stock increased 0.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 17.18M shares traded or 100.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 52,820 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 78,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated reported 442,570 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Advisers Lc holds 0% or 31,816 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 71,218 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 23,288 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 124,887 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP owns 73,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thornburg Inv Inc holds 127,255 shares. 13,236 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Cypress Ltd (Wy) owns 2,818 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Management reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Karpas Strategies Limited invested 2.79% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. POST GLEN F III sold $3.30M worth of stock. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,207 shares worth $141,160. 53,164 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $1.00M were sold by Trezise Scott.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 127,905 shares to 1.14M valued at $30.06M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) stake by 119,002 shares and now owns 86,597 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.