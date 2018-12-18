Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,496 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.95 million, down from 25,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $195.02. About 1.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 9,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,787 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07M, up from 18,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.02. About 1.74M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. Another trade for 1,272 shares valued at $274,752 was made by Hammes Eric D. on Monday, September 10.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 21.38 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA upgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, April 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, October 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $209.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, December 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $148 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,843 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clean Yield accumulated 17,788 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eagle Ridge Mngmt has 49,809 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 73,341 shares. Field Main National Bank owns 860 shares. Moreover, Sather Fin has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,532 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,289 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 2.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 56,208 shares. Arrow Corp stated it has 0.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commercial Bank Of The West reported 9,864 shares. Asset Management accumulated 41,804 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 9,650 shares.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD) by 15,675 shares to 28,215 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “As Expected, Evolution, Not Revolution, From 3M – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Company (MMM) CEO Michael Roman Presents at Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 49,523 shares to 205,613 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,546 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Cautious On Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Despite Marketing, Holiday Push – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s: What Else Could Investors Want? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Under Armour helps lift Kohl’s sales in third quarter – Baltimore Business Journal” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Ways To Play Kohl’s – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Offers Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers Around-The-Clock Shopping and Free In-Store Pick Up Through Christmas Eve – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.10 million activity. $746,900 worth of stock was sold by Chawla Sona on Tuesday, September 25. $389,244 worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was sold by STREETER STEPHANIE A. LAVU RATNAKAR sold $1.00M worth of stock.

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s Corporation had 126 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KSS in report on Thursday, January 5 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, May 23 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Susquehanna initiated Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Friday, February 10 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. OTR Global downgraded Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, November 2 to “Negative” rating. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Friday, November 11.